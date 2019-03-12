Own a Honda? Your Air Bag Could Be Dangerous

Honda will recall around 1 million older vehicles after finding that some were installed with Takata-produced airbags during a recent recall. Models affected could go back as far as 2001 and include the Accord, Civic, CR-V, Element, Odyssey, Pilot and Ridgeline. Acura’s MDX, EL, TL and Cl models are also apart of the recall. Airbag maker Takata used a chemical in their airbags that would cause a tiny explosion to inflate the airbags. That chemical can deteriorate over time due to major changes in temperature or humidity. 23 people have died from airbag explosions. While Honda says that a major announcement on the recall will be made tomorrow, if you own a Honda, take it to an authorized dealer and see if you need your inflator replaced.