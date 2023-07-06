98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

“Overweight” May Not Be as Bad as We Had Thought…

July 6, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Profile of obese man
Study:  Being Overweight Not As Bad As Previously Thought
So, that “spare tire” may not be quite as bad as we had thought; especially if you’re only carrying around the littler one.

American researchers have tracked the health of over 550,000 people, for almost two decades.  They’ve found that most overweight people are not at greater risk of death than thinner people.

The study examined if a person’s Body Mass Index, or BMI, was linked to death risk.  Those who were classified as “overweight” did not show an increased risk.  But there was a 21% to 108% increased risk for adults with an obese BMI of 30 or higher.

There was a lack of significant difference between the specific ‘overweight’ category, compared to ‘normal’ BMI category,” Dr. Baptiste Leurent said.  “The definition of ‘overweight’ commonly used in medical settings may not be associated with serious health conditions.”

Get your arms around more, here:  (The Sun)

