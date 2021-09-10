Overnight I-80 lane closures in Tinley Park begin Sep. 13

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that cleaning and painting of the bridge that carries the Ridgeland Avenue over Interstate 80, in Tinley Park, will require overnight lane closures on Ridgeland Avenue at the bridge beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Sep. 13.
To complete the work, motorists should also expect various overnight lane closures on both sides of I-80 at Ridgeland Avenue, from 9 p.m. Fridays to 8 a.m. Saturdays and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
The work is anticipated to be completed in November.
Motorists can expect occasional delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.