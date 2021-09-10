Overnight I-80 Lane Closures In Tinley Park Begin Sep. 13

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that cleaning and painting of the bridge that carries the Ridgeland Avenue over Interstate 80, in Tinley Park, will require overnight lane closures on Ridgeland Avenue at the bridge beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Sep. 13.
To complete the work, motorists should also expect various overnight lane closures on both sides of I-80 at Ridgeland Avenue, from 9 p.m. Fridays to 8 a.m. Saturdays and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
The work is anticipated to be completed in November.