      Weather Alert

Overnight Fire In Lockport: Building Collapses

Nov 30, 2020 @ 7:59am

Lockport Fire companies responded to an overnight fire at 14606 Archer Avenue. The structure was a metal pole building (50 x 100) that sat on the rear of the property approximately 350 feet off Archer.

According to Lockport Fire Chief John O’Connor, “The building was fully involved upon our arrival in a non-hydranted area and ended up being a total loss. The building collapsed making it difficult to reach some of the hot spots.”

No injuries reported.

Fire investigators from Lockport Fire, Lockport Police and MABAS 15 investigated the fire.

Popular Posts
Light a Mashed Potato-Scented Candle? Yep. Dee-Lish. [And No-Cal]
Turkey Day Traditions - Only a Little Different - CDC Releases Thanksgiving Guidelines
Hal Ketchum, “Small Town Saturday Night” Singer, Dead at 67
Tim McGraw Lets Faith Hill Run the Show on Thanksgiving
RadioShack Gets Another Shot At Life