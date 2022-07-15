      Weather Alert

Overnight Closure on Rowell Avenue Starts Friday

Jul 14, 2022 @ 10:07pm

In an effort to rebuild the eastbound Interstate 80 bridge over Rowell Avenue, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that a full closure of Rowell Avenue between Linden and Haven is scheduled to begin starting at 8:00 pm Friday, July 15 to 6:00 am Saturday, July 16. The closure is necessary to facilitate a concrete pour. A detour will direct motorists to Richards Street, Fourth Street, and Mills Road. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.

Additional overnight closures will be required to complete the work.

