Over Half of Us Believe in Ghosts! Do You?

Oct 28, 2021 @ 2:05pm
Halloween background 3d-illustration Halloween pumpkin and ghost

Someone polled 2,000 Americans for Halloween, and asked if they believe in the paranormal.

 

 

They found 63% of us believe in some type of paranormal activity.  Over half of us think ghosts are real.  And a surprising number of people think vampires and werewolves are real too.  Here’s what the poll found . . .

 

 

1.  Ghosts . . . 57% of Americans think they exist.  49% even said they’ve felt the presence of a ghost before.

 

2.  Vampires . . . 22% think they’re real.  So just over 1 in 5 people.

 

3.  Werewolves . . . also 22%.

 

4.  Zombies . . . 22% again.

 

 

The poll also asked about non-Halloween stuff:  39% of us think aliens have visited Earth . . . 27% believe in Bigfoot . . . and 22% say the Loch Ness Monster is real.

 

 

55% think a full moon makes people behave in strange ways . . . 56% think some people can see and predict the future . . . and 51% think it’s possible to read someone’s mind.

