Over 63K In Illinois Receive COVID-19 Vaccine So Far
State officials say over 63-thousand people in Illinois have been vaccinated for COVID-19 since last Monday. The number does not include those vaccinated in the City of Chicago. The state is receiving shipments of the Pfizer and newly-approved Moderna vaccine this week, to be sent directly to providers. The state expects to receive 60-thousand-450 doses of the Pfizer vaccine today and tomorrow and about 174-thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine tomorrow and Thursday.