Over 60% of Us Are Trying to Break Unhealthy Pandemic Habits

What’s the worst habit you’ve picked up during the pandemic?
According to a recent survey by ValuePenguin, 61% of us have picked up “unhealthy” habits that we’re trying to break. They include “too much screen time,” poor eating habits, and sleeping too much or too little.
The good news is that 65% of Americans have also developed a HEALTHY pandemic habit that they plan to continue.
These are things like washing your hands more frequently, being better connected with friends and family, staying home when you’re sick, and wearing a mask when sick, to protect others.