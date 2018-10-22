Over $2 Billion Is Up for Grabs This Week!
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 22, 2018 @ 8:53 AM
Since no one got the Powerball prize Saturday night, you now have a chance to win more money to the tune of $2 billion. That’s right $2 billion.
When you combine the Powerball and the Mega Millions prizes you have the opportunity to be $2 billion richer!
The prize for Mega Millions has now risen to $1.6 billion, and the Powerball prize has risen to $620 million. Add that up and this week you could $2.22 billion dollars! Making these the largest lottery jackpots in history. Here’s more from CNN.
“It’s hard to overstate how exciting this is, but now it’s really getting fun,” said the lead director of the Mega Millions Group, Gordon Medenica. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, and the Powerball drawing is Wednesday.

