Over 126K COVID-19 Vaccines Administered So Far In Illinois

Dec 30, 2020 @ 12:44pm

Over 126-thousand COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in Illinois. Officials say the number includes vaccines given in Chicago. The state has received more than 108-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine and over 161-thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine, not included doses delivered directly to the Chicago Department of Public Health. More than 76-thousand of those doses have been set aside for the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens to get vaccinations into long-term care facilities this week.

