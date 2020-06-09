Outrage as Democrats Wear Kente Cloth
U.S. Democrats are being criticized for for using Ghana’s beloved Kente cloth as a “political prop” while wearing stoles made from the African textile during a moment of silence for George Floyd.
The African American Intellectual History Society says the colors of Kente cloth, which was produced as early as 1,000 BC, hold. special meaning on status, spiritual and ancestral awareness. Hollywood screenwriter Eric Haywood criticized Democrats, tweeting “What if they, like, just passed some laws instead of dressing up like a Wakandan chess set?”
Chairwoman for the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Karen Bass, said that the white lawmakers were wearing the Kente cloth as a symbol of solidarity.