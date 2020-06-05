“Outlaws & Outsiders” rocker Cory Marks announces debut album, ‘Who I Am’
Better Noise RecordsCory Marks, who’s been climbing the rock charts with his countrified tune “Outlaws & Outsiders,” has announced the details of his debut album.
The record is titled Who I Am, and will arrive on August 7. Along with “Outlaws & Outsiders,” Who I Amincludes the just-released song “Drive,” as well as a collaboration with Halestorm called “Out in the Rain.”
“Outlaws & Outsiders,” which features Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody, Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars and country singer Travis Tritt, peaked in the top 10 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.
Marks had been scheduled to join Breaking Benjamin‘s North American tour this summer alongside Bush, Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia, but the outing was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
