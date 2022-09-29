Outbound Ryan Ramp To Outbound Stevenson Closed

The exit ramp to outbound Stevenson is closed indefinitely due to structural damage from a brush fire directly under the ramp. The fire occurred Wednesday evening at about 8:30. IDOT releasing a press release this morning.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today an emergency closure of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (interstate 90/94) ramp to the outbound Stevenson

Expressway (Interstate 55) as a result of fire damage earlier this morning. The department is inspecting the damage and evaluating the necessary repairs. Additional information, including the scope of the repairs and the duration of any long-term closures, will be provided once the inspections are complete.

A detour will direct motorists to exit I-55 (inbound), exit to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and reenter I-55 outbound.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits

and be on the alert for workers and equipment.