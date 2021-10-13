Out Of This World: Sleeping Woman Almost Hit by Meteorite

Talk about a rude awakening. Earlier this month, a woman in British Columbia woke up in the middle of the night, because a meteorite crashed through her roof; and it landed on her pillow.
Ruth Hamilton told Victoria News, “I just jumped up and turned on the light, I couldn’t figure out what the heck happened.” And this rock-like thing is bigger than a human fist.
She called 911 and at first, officers thought the jagged chunk came from a nearby construction site. But, when cops talked with workers at the site, they reported seeing a bright “fireball” in the sky. After more inspection (and confirmation from astronomy experts at Western University in Ontario), all agreed that it was a meteorite.
The woman says, thankfully, she wasn’t hurt – and her grandkids now think she’s cool to have had a close encounter with a “space invader.”