      Weather Alert

Out Of This World: Sleeping Woman Almost Hit by Meteorite

Oct 13, 2021 @ 11:00am

Talk about a rude awakening.  Earlier this month, a woman in British Columbia woke up in the middle of the night, because a meteorite crashed through her roof; and it landed on her pillow.

Ruth Hamilton told Victoria News, “I just jumped up and turned on the light, I couldn’t figure out what the heck happened.”  And this rock-like thing is bigger than a human fist.

She called 911 and at first, officers thought the jagged chunk came from a nearby construction site.  But, when cops talked with workers at the site, they reported seeing a bright “fireball” in the sky.  After more inspection (and confirmation from astronomy experts at Western University in Ontario), all agreed that it was a meteorite.

The woman says, thankfully, she wasn’t hurt – and her grandkids now think she’s cool to have had a close encounter with a “space invader.”

TAGS
#CloseCall #KidNews #Meteorite #Mylestones #WhileYouWereSleeping
