Our Most-Stressed Body Parts in 2021 Are Our Eyes, Head, and Shoulders!

With so many people staring at screens and working from home, this makes sense. A new poll found our most-stressed body part right now is our EYES.
Over a quarter of Americans say their eyes feel tired or sore more often than any other body part. Here are the most-stressed parts of our body, according to the poll . . .
1. Eyes got 26% of the vote.
2. Head, 15%. Staring at screens can also cause headaches.
3. Shoulders, 14%.
4. Legs, 13%. Sitting too much can make your legs hurt.
5. Back, 11%.
6. Feet, 4%. You’d expect that to be higher, but we’re not walking much these days.
7. Your core, 4%.
8. Wrists, 3%.
9. Arms, 3%.