Our Lady of Angels Had Been COVID-Free Until Now
Region 7′s positivity rate has been climbing and reached 9.8% on Wednesday. But one long-term nursing home in Will County has been spared any outbreak of coronavirus until now. Our Lady of Angels in Joliet, CEO Judy Hoffman tells WJOL that, “five residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All are asymptomatic, meaning they are not showing any symptoms. They are currently being cared for on the D-2 wing which was proactively readied in March should any COVID-19 cases arise.”
The staff is tested weekly, as are the residents. Hoffman states that, “additionally, two staff members have also tested positive which is the number currently indicated on the IDPH website. When the IDPH website is updated it will combine resident and employee data.”
Hoffman says, “Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home (OLA) has been taking extreme precautions and exceeded what has been required by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) from the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak to protect the residents and staff. The OLA Administration is also following guidelines on the COVID-19 checklist put forward by the IDPH. OLA is also keeping residents and their family members aware of ongoing precautions being taken.”