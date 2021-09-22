Oswego School District 308 is back to Remote Learning

After more than 30 school bus drivers and around a dozen bus monitors called in absent on Tuesday September 21st, Oswego School District 308 had no choice but to return to remote learning and cancel in-person learning for the district’s Junior High and High School for today.
The Following message was posted on their website yesterday.
September 21, 2021
Urgent Message from SD 308:
Due to a large number of bus driver absences today, we cannot accommodate transportation for all students. For this reason, the schedule for classes will be the following for today (9/21):
High School and Junior High– Instruction is remote today- school buildings are NOT open for student attendance. Students should use their normal schedule to log into their Google classroom for each class at its normal time for instructions. Teachers will put google meet links in their google classrooms so that instruction and interaction can still occur. Staff should still report to school. A message regarding after school clubs and activities will be sent later.
Elementary – Schools are OPEN for in person attendance at normal times. Busses will still run but there will likely be large delays. Absences are excused.
Early Learning– Classes are cancelled for today, except for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing program.
Out of District Placement: Students who attend school out of district will still attend as normal with transportation not impacted.
East View Academy- Junior High and High school student instruction will be remote. Elementary instruction will be in person and busses will run for those students.
GOAL– Remote learning only- no in person student attendance.
Transition/Pathways Program– Remote learning only- no in person student attendance.”
