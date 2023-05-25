98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Oswego Country Bash Kicks Off Summer Season for Venue 1012 Saturday

May 25, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Oswego Country Bash Kicks Off Summer Season for Venue 1012 Saturday
Getty Image

In Oswego, Venue 1012 opens for the season, this holiday weekend.  And the Oswego Country Bash will feature local bands, with far reaching appeal.

Shaw Local News Network reports that  Yorkville’s own Tim Gleason Band, as well as the Alika Arlynn Band, and Whiskeyfist will perform.

The new, donated venue, at 1012 Station Dr. in Oswego, will open at 2:30 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

Venue 1012 opened in August 2021.  A local business owner gave the property to the village.

Again, this year, Venue 1012, will follow the Oswego Country Bash with the Oswego Pops OrchestraTribute to Veterans Concert on Sunday.  Last year, Hillbilly Rockstarz opened the bash.

Tickets are just $20 for ages 13 and up, free for active military/veterans, and kids 12 and under – at  venue1012.com.

The Oswego Pops Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, and that’s a free event.

Shaw reports that the Oswego American Legion Post #675 will post and retire the colors during the ceremony.

And the Oswego Pops Orchestra is an outreach of Springbrook Community Church in Plainfield.

The rest of the season features weekend concerts, free Thursday night concerts and movies under the stars.  Regional acts will perform on select Saturdays with affordable ticket prices.

For a full schedule, go to venue1012.com.

More about:
#AlikaArlynnBand
#AmericanLegion
#HillbillyRockstarz
#OswegoCountryBash
#OswegoPopsOrchestra
#Post675
#ShawLocalMedia
#ShawLocalNewsNetwork
#SpringbrookCommunityChurch
#TimGleasonBand
#TributetoVeterans
#Venue1012
#Whiskeyfist

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

Mom Sees Something in Toddler's Ear... The Doctor Says It Was THIS
4

Keith Urban Shares The Rule That Keeps His Marriage To Nicole Kidman Strong
5

David Nail Wears His Heart On His Sleeve In 'Best Of Me'

Recent Posts