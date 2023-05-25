Oswego Country Bash Kicks Off Summer Season for Venue 1012 Saturday

In Oswego, Venue 1012 opens for the season, this holiday weekend. And the Oswego Country Bash will feature local bands, with far reaching appeal.

Shaw Local News Network reports that Yorkville’s own Tim Gleason Band, as well as the Alika Arlynn Band, and Whiskeyfist will perform.

The new, donated venue, at 1012 Station Dr. in Oswego, will open at 2:30 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

Venue 1012 opened in August 2021. A local business owner gave the property to the village.

Again, this year, Venue 1012, will follow the Oswego Country Bash with the Oswego Pops Orchestra – Tribute to Veterans Concert on Sunday. Last year, Hillbilly Rockstarz opened the bash.

Tickets are just $20 for ages 13 and up, free for active military/veterans, and kids 12 and under – at venue1012.com.

The Oswego Pops Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, and that’s a free event.

Shaw reports that the Oswego American Legion Post #675 will post and retire the colors during the ceremony.

And the Oswego Pops Orchestra is an outreach of Springbrook Community Church in Plainfield.

The rest of the season features weekend concerts, free Thursday night concerts and movies under the stars. Regional acts will perform on select Saturdays with affordable ticket prices.

For a full schedule, go to venue1012.com.