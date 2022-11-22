OSFM Stresses the Importance of Cooking Safety

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is stressing the importance of cooking safety to prevent accidental fires on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is the leading day for home fires involving cooking equipment. The U.S. Fire Administration says from 2017 to 2019, an average of 23-hundred residential building fires were reported to fire departments in the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day. Tips for avoiding fires include never leaving food that you are frying, boiling, grilling or broiling unattended.