98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

OSFM Stresses the Importance of Cooking Safety

November 22, 2022 12:03PM CST
Share
OSFM Stresses the Importance of Cooking Safety

The  Illinois State Fire Marshal is stressing the importance of cooking safety to prevent accidental fires on Thanksgiving.  Thanksgiving is the leading day for home fires involving cooking equipment.  The U.S. Fire Administration says from 2017 to 2019, an average of 23-hundred residential building fires were reported to fire departments in the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day.  Tips for avoiding fires include never leaving food that you are frying, boiling, grilling or broiling unattended.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS

Recent Posts