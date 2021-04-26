      Weather Alert

Oscars Winner List!

Apr 26, 2021 @ 4:05pm

The Complete Oscars Winners List

 

Best Picture:  “Nomadland”

 

Best Animated Feature Film:  “Soul”

 

Best Director:  Chloé Zhao,  “Nomadland”

 

 

Best Actor:  Anthony Hopkins,  “The Father”

 

Best Actress:  Frances McDormand,  “Nomadland”

 

Best Supporting Actor:  Daniel Kaluuya,  “Judas and the Black Messiah”

 

Best Supporting Actress:  Yuh-Jung Youn,  “Minari”

 

 

Best Adapted Screenplay:  “The Father”

 

Best Original Screenplay:  “Promising Young Woman”

 

 

Best Documentary Feature:  “My Octopus Teacher”

 

Best Documentary (Short Subject):  “Colette”

 

Best International Feature:  “Another Round”  (Denmark)

 

 

Best Visual Effects:  “Tenet”

 

Best Film Editing:  “Sound of Metal”

 

Best Sound:  “Sound of Metal”.  Beginning this year, the Academy combined Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing to form a single Best Sound category.

 

 

Best Costume Design:  “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

 

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:  “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

 

 

Best Production Design:  “Mank”

 

Best Cinematography:  “Mank”

 

 

Best Original Score:  “Soul”

 

Best Original Song:  Fight for You from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

 

 

Best Short Film (Animated):  “If Anything Happens I Love You”

 

Best Short Film (Live Action):  “Two Distant Strangers”

 

 

(Oscars.org)

