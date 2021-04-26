Oscars Winner List!

Best Picture: “Nomadland”
Best Animated Feature Film: “Soul”
Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Father”
Best Original Screenplay: “Promising Young Woman”
Best Documentary Feature: “My Octopus Teacher”
Best Documentary (Short Subject): “Colette”
Best International Feature: “Another Round” (Denmark)
Best Visual Effects: “Tenet”
Best Film Editing: “Sound of Metal”
Best Sound: “Sound of Metal”. Beginning this year, the Academy combined Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing to form a single Best Sound category.
Best Costume Design: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Best Production Design: “Mank”
Best Cinematography: “Mank”
Best Original Score: “Soul”
Best Original Song: “Fight for You“ from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Best Short Film (Animated): “If Anything Happens I Love You”
Best Short Film (Live Action): “Two Distant Strangers”
(Oscars.org)