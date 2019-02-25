Oscars Telecast Has 24 Minutes of People Walking
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 25, 2019 @ 8:33 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: The Oscar statue is seen during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Two Wall Street Journal reporters spent a lot of time watching Oscars telecasts to figure out why the show always, always runs long. The results are kind of fascinating. One standout stat is that viewers will spend 24 minutes watching people walkthat is, the time spent from when the winning name is called to when the winner begins speaking. By contrast, only about 4 minutes of a typical telecast is spent on the opening of envelopes and the announcement of winners. The seven-category breakdown:
Film clips, visual packages: 37.6 minutes
Speeches: 29.7 minutes
Host speaking: 25.5 minutes
Walking: 24.3 minutes
Intros, banter: 24.3 minutes
Songs: 13.8 minutes
Opening envelopes: 4.2 minutes

Here’s the complete story from Newser.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Reba shared a new song You Can Buy Carrie Underwood’s House Spike Lee had Angry Reaction to “Green Book” Win Today marks the 1 week anniversary of the Aurora Shooting that killed 5 and wounded others, Here’s How You Can Help FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Expecting Baby Boy 2 Movies Hit Theaters This Weekend
Comments