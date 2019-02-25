Oscars Telecast Has 24 Minutes of People Walking

Two Wall Street Journal reporters spent a lot of time watching Oscars telecasts to figure out why the show always, always runs long. The results are kind of fascinating. One standout stat is that viewers will spend 24 minutes watching people walkthat is, the time spent from when the winning name is called to when the winner begins speaking. By contrast, only about 4 minutes of a typical telecast is spent on the opening of envelopes and the announcement of winners. The seven-category breakdown:

Film clips, visual packages: 37.6 minutes

Speeches: 29.7 minutes

Host speaking: 25.5 minutes

Walking: 24.3 minutes

Intros, banter: 24.3 minutes

Songs: 13.8 minutes

Opening envelopes: 4.2 minutes

