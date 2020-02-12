Orlando or Bust: Blake Shelton Says Join Him at the New Ole Red Florida
ABC/Image Group LA
The newest location of Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar and restaurant is set to open in Orlando, in April. He’s hoping you’ll join him for the grand opening, in June.
You can win an all-expense-paid trip, for two, to the event this summer. It includes airfare and accommodations at the Gaylord Palms, as well as tickets to the theme park of your choice, a VIP experience at TopGolf, and more.
To be eligible to win, all you have to do is register online, before Friday, May 15, at OleRed.com.
The Florida location joins Blake’s other properties, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and Nashville, as well as Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
