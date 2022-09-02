98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena

September 2, 2022 6:01AM CDT
Share

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
4

Trace Adkins Gives an Update on Toby Keith
5

How Bad Are Hot Dogs for You?

Recent Posts