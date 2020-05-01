Original “I Think We’re Alone Now” hitmakers “very honored” by Billie Joe Armstrong’s version
Reprise RecordsThe original “I Think We’re Alone Now” hitmakers are big fans of Billie Joe Armstrong‘s version.
Tommy James, who first recorded “I Think We’re Alone Now” with his band the Shondells and scored a number-four hit with it in 1967, tells Billboard that he’s “very honored” by the Green Day frontman’s take on the tune.
“I’ve been a fan of Green Day for a long time,” James says, adding that he enjoys the “big-crunch guitars” of Armstrong’s rendition.
Twenty years after “I Think We’re Alone Now” first debuted, pop star Tiffany took the single all the way to number one in 1987. She, too, praises Armstrong’s cover.
“I love Billie Joe’s version,” Tiffany says. “I think it’s a lot of fun, and definitely has an edge.”
“It’s a song that people can relate to during this time, and it has always had its own life,” she adds. “It’s nice to see it making people happy in a cheeky way.”
Armstrong released is spin on “I Think We’re Alone Now” in March, writing at the time, “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.” He’s since shared a new cover every week as part of his “No Fun Mondays” series, which he plans to continue doing “until we’re let back out into the world.”
