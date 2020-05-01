Original “I Think We’re Alone Now” hitmakers love Billie Joe Armstrong’s version of the song
Reprise RecordsTommy James and Tiffany, who both had major hits with the song “I Think We’re Alone Now,” are big fans of the recent version of the tune done by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.
James, who recorded the original version of “I Think We’re Alone Now” with his band The Shondells and scored a number-four hit with it in 1967, tells Billboard that he’s “very honored” by Armstrong’s take on the tune.
“I’ve been a fan of Green Day for a long time,” James says, adding that he enjoys the “big-crunch guitars” of Armstrong’s rendition.
Twenty years after “I Think We’re Alone Now” first debuted, pop star Tiffany took the song all the way to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1987. She, too, praises Armstrong’s cover.
“I love Billie Joe’s version,” Tiffany says. “I think it’s a lot of fun, and definitely has an edge.”
She adds, “It’s a song that people can relate to during this time, and it has always had its own life. It’s nice to see it making people happy in a cheeky way.”
Armstrong released is spin on “I Think We’re Alone Now” in March, writing at the time, “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.” He’s since shared a new cover every week as part of his “No Fun Mondays” series, which he plans to continue doing “until we’re let back out into the world.”
