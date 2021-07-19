      Weather Alert

Oreo Now Has Discreet Packaging So You Can Hide Your Oreos From Kids!

Jul 19, 2021 @ 6:05pm

Kids seem to have a superpower for finding all the goodies you’ve stashed in the back of the cupboard, so Oreo is helping you take things to the next level.

 

 

They’ve just announced a new “Protection Program,” designed to hide Oreo Thins from your family using camouflaged packaging.  They still say “Oreo Thins” on the front, but the sides look different, so you can stack them wherever you’d want to hide them:  The cupboard, the freezer, the closet, or in the car.

 

 

The spines make the Oreos look like:  A cookbook . . . a package of frozen vegetables . . . a pack of t-shirts . . . and a car owner’s manual.  For now, they’re only available through an online sweepstakes.  The deadline is Friday.

 

