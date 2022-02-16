      Weather Alert

Oreo: Happy 110th Birthday!

Feb 16, 2022 @ 3:06pm

The Oreo cookie turns 110 next month. It was introduced by Nabisco on March 6, 1912. Oreo cookies are available in over one hundred countries.
• The “Oreo Biscuit” was first developed and produced by the National Biscuit Company (today known as Nabisco) in 1912 at its Chelsea, New York City factory.
• It was launched as an imitation of the Hydrox cookie manufactured by Sunshine company, which was introduced in 1908.
• The Oreo Biscuit was renamed in 1921 to “Oreo Sandwich”; in 1948, the name was changed to “Oreo Crème Sandwich”; and in 1974 it became the “Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookie”, the name that has remained to this day.

