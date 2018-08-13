Orca Mother Finally Lets Go

I had to wake up at 3:50 AM this morning to go out on our 6 AM whale watching cruise...oye ve. The morning trip was drenched in fog and yielded very little results. However, the 10 AM trip took a turn for the better. We got word of one male Orca whale out in the middle of the bay and we went straight for it. His name is Lonesome George and we've seen him every now and then. When we arrived, he was just finishing eating a kill he made recently. He was floating around a bit, but then when his lunch was done, it was time to showoff and burn some calories. Over the next two hours with this massive 32 foot animal, he breached 15+ times and tail-lobbed 50+ times. He rolled onto his back, threw his head in the air, as he performed every acrobatic trick in his arsenal. It was amazing to watch one of the most massive Killer whales I've ever seen throw himself out of the water. It is however strange to find Killer whales alone as they strongly prefer to form pods, even in smaller sizes. Anyways, it was an absolute treat to watch him and I hope I can pass his playful path again in the near future.