Opry Country Christmas: Scotty, Lady A, Trace + more join lineup

October 11, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

It’ll soon look a lot like Christmas at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

That’s because the annual Opry Country Christmas special is returning with a total of nine shows this year. Upcoming Opry member Jon Pardi will kick off the festive run on November 26. Afterward, Scotty McCreeryLady ALauren AlainaTrace AdkinsChris Young and more will take the hallowed stage to sing yuletide tunes on select dates. 

For the full Opry Country Christmas schedule and lineup, visit opry.com.

