98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police

August 29, 2022 11:58PM CDT
Share

A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.

Jerrell Crayton was charged with Aggravated DUI (3 Counts), DUI, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Driving While License Revoked.

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
4

Trace Adkins Gives an Update on Toby Keith
5

How Bad Are Hot Dogs for You?

Recent Posts