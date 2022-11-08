Oops. Wrong Photo Sent to Bakery for Top of Cake Decoration…

Ever bring a picture to a bakery, so they could paint the image on the top of a cake? It’s amazing how vivid and truly photographic they look. But you wouldn’t want to accidently hand them a private picture, or a bad one. And you wouldn’t want them to sculpt it from icing, right?

Well, this YouTuber wanted a cake covered in black roses, but was surprised when the pastry didn’t turn out as expected.