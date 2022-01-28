Only 52% of Us Feel Confident Using a Screwdriver?

I know we’re less handy than we used to be, but this still seems low . . .
Someone asked 2,000 homeowners about various type of tools, and if they’re comfortable using them or not.
And only 52% of people are confident using a screwdriver!
The weirdest part is that’s also the tool we’re MOST confident with. Pliers are next at 47%, followed by a wrench at 46%.
I guess it makes sense then that the repairs we’re most comfortable doing ourselves DON’T require tools. Number one is replacing a lightbulb.
The top five D.I.Y. things we can do ourselves are replacing a lightbulb . . . cleaning our dryer vent . . . swapping out filters in a furnace or air conditioner . . . testing a smoke alarm . . . and tightening the hinge on a door.
One in three people also think they could unclog a sink . . . 31% can fix a running toilet . . . 29% can locate a stud in their wall . . . and 27% could replace a light switch if they needed to.