Only 35-Percent Of Illinois National Guardsmen Who Work Vaccination Sites Are Vaccinated

Apr 5, 2021 @ 11:30am

Many Illinois National Guardsmen are reportedly refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite working at state mass vaccination sites.  Of the 15-hundred National Guard members working at Illinois vaccination sites, a reported 35-percent have received the vaccine.  Currently, the vaccine is only authorized for emergency use, which means Guard members cannot be mandated to take it.  A National Guard soldier does not need to get the vaccine to be deployed overseas, nor to work at any government vaccination site.

