Only 35-Percent Of Illinois National Guardsmen Who Work Vaccination Sites Are Vaccinated
Many Illinois National Guardsmen are reportedly refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite working at state mass vaccination sites. Of the 15-hundred National Guard members working at Illinois vaccination sites, a reported 35-percent have received the vaccine. Currently, the vaccine is only authorized for emergency use, which means Guard members cannot be mandated to take it. A National Guard soldier does not need to get the vaccine to be deployed overseas, nor to work at any government vaccination site.