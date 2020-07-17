Online Affairs Rose During Coronavirus Lockdown
The pandemic has changed how people cheat on one another. A 2019 poll from YouGov of people across various dating apps found 17 percent said they were there to cheat on their current partners, and in 2020 it’s gotten worse. University of Tennessee researchers found that couples are engaging in extramarital affairs through dating apps now more than ever before. Study authors write, “Individuals who are dissatisfied in their current relationship are more likely to explore alternative options and the increased stress from the pandemic may be contributing to more negative perceptions for individuals of both their partner and their current relationship.” The findings are echoed by the dating website for married people—AshleyMadison.com—which says 17,000 new accounts are created, on average, each day since the pandemic descended on the U.S. That’s compared to a daily new user rate of 15,500 during the same time last year. Here’s the complete story from FOX NEWS.