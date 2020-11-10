      Weather Alert

OneRepublic shows the beauty of nature in music video for “Wild Life”

Nov 10, 2020 @ 3:07pm

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty ImagesOneRepublic has released the music video for their track, “Wild Life.”

In the beautifully shot clip, we see frontman Ryan Tedder watching a male and female dancer perform in two different nature scenes: a cloudy beach as the sun begins to set, and inside Washington state’s lush Olympic National Forest.

It was directed by the band’s frequent collaborator Christian Lamb and features dancers Matthew Gibbs and Courtney Scarr.

The song was written for Disney+’s original movie, Clouds, which came out on October 16.



By Andrea Tuccillo
