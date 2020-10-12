      Weather Alert

OneRepublic, Alessia Cara joining Avril Lavigne for her Oct. 24 benefit

Oct 12, 2020 @ 5:03pm

David NeedlemanAvril Lavigne has announced two more big names who’ll be joining her for her upcoming benefit concert.

Alessia Cara, who, like Avril, is Canadian, plus OneRepublic, are the latest artists to sign on to the #FightLyme with Avril + Friends event, taking place October 24.  The virtual benefit, presented by Global Lyme Alliance, is your only chance to see Avril perform live this year.  It’ll raise money for awareness and treatment of Lyme disease, from which Avril herself suffers.

Earlier, Rob Thomas, whose wife suffers from Lyme disease, was also announced as a guest, and Wilmer Valderrama joined the lineup as host.

Tickets to the concert are now available at AvrilLavigne.com.

By Andrea Dresdale
