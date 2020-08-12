      Weather Alert

One Step Closer: Linkin Park making “announcement” Thursday

Aug 12, 2020 @ 2:00pm

Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesWe’re “One Step Closer” to finding out about Linkin Park‘s “secret project”: the band will be making an “announcement” Thursday.

Over the weekend, LP relaunched their website with a retro, Hybrid Theory-themed browser in anticipation of the hit album’s upcoming 20th anniversary this fall. Scattered throughout the site are late ’90s/early 2000s-era computer icons, including one labeled “MailNet Client.” If you click on that, you’ll find an email conversation between the band members regarding a “secret project.”

On Wednesday, the MailNet Client was updated with a new message from tuntablist Joe Hahn.

“Hey guys, I think we’re all set,” Hahn writes. “Let’s drop the announcement tomorrow at 7 am PST via WebMeeting.”

Incidentally, one of the icons on LinkinPark.com is labeled “WebMeeeting,” so it’s probably a good idea to check that out Thursday morning.

Hybrid Theory, Linkin Park’s debut album, was released October 24, 2000. The diamond-certified effort spawned the hit singles “In the End,” “Crawling,” “One Step Closer” and “Papercut.”

By Josh Johnson
