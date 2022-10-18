One Person Seriously Injured In Fiday Road Crash

On October 17, 2022, at 3:28 PM, Officers responded to Fiday Road at Northeast Frontage Road for a single-vehicle accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Honda Civic driven by a 43-year-old male Joliet resident was westbound on Fiday Road approaching Northeast Frontage Road. The vehicle continued westbound through the intersection and came to a stop after colliding with the concrete sound wall along Interstate 55. The victim was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division.