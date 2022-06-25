One Person Killed After Shooting at Weathertech in Bolingbrook

One person is dead after a shooting in Bolingbrook on Saturday morning. Bolingbrook Police were called to the campus of WeatherTech at 6:25 am on Saturday morning after reports of a shooting at the facility located at 1 Weathertech Way. Police learned after arriving that three people had been shot before the subject fled the scene. Police have confirmed that the shooter was located and taken into custody around 9:25 am.
Authorities have also confirmed that one victim is deceased, one victim is in critical condition, and one victim has been released from the hospital. WeatherTech makes automotive interior carpet protection products and other products for vehicles.