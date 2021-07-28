One Person Dead in East Joliet Fire

An early morning fire on the east side of Joliet that claimed one life is now under investigation. It was 6:17am that the East Joliet Fire Protection District was called to the 700 block of Miami after receiving reports of smoke coming from the rear of a house. Crews learned upon arrival that there was an individual inside the residence. Crew tried on several occasions to enter the home but were unable to due so due to what authorities have described as “several obstacles inside the residence.” East Joliet Fire eventually were able to extinguish the blaze and begin a second search of the house. It was at that time that an individual was found in the bathroom but unfortunately the person had succumbed to smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation with the Illinois State Fire Marshal.