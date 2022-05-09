      Weather Alert

One Person Arrested After a Vehicle Flees from Joliet Police

May 9, 2022 @ 2:05pm

A 21-year-old Crest Hill woman was arrested on Sunday morning after traffic stop conducted by Joliet Police. Ashanti Duncan has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. At 12:35am police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of North Larkin for speeding. The driver refused to stop and the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed. A short time later officers located the vehicle, unoccupied in the 2100 block of Capri Avenue. Joliet Police set a perimeter around the neighborhood and a K9 began to track the occupants. Ashanti Duncan was eventually identified as a passenger in the vehicle and was placed into custody without incident after being located in the 2100 block of Capri Avenue. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from the scene. The case is still under investigation.

