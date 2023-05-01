98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

One of the Cutest Parades Got Up-Staged by the Cutest Kind Ever

May 1, 2023 10:00AM CDT
(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

The Disney Parade was Unexpectedly Delayed for the Cutest Reason…  It Was Just Ducky

As we all know, Disney theme parks are full of fictional characters, but the lead characters were not in costumes, this time, and they were no regular “quacks.”

This past week, a mother duck and her ducklings crashed the Disneyland Magic Happens parade; by crossing right in front of it.  This required the elaborate performance to come to a full stop, so that the little canard family could cross the boulevard.

After they got across, the ducks attracted a lot of attention and essentially stole the show from the parade performers – who didn’t seem to mind.  🙂

