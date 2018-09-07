One lucky guy (and an unlucky one)

A man from Detroit, Michigan says he is two-million dollars richer because he saw another man scratching away, and losing. The 51-year-old man chose to remain anonymous but he said he was in a Discount Tobacco store when he saw another man scratching a few tickets. He asked if he minded if he bought a couple of tickets and was told to go ahead, since he wasn’t having any luck. He bought two tickets and scratched them immediately. One of them was the grand prize winner. The man who was his inspiration said he was happy for him, but “I imagine that probably stung a little bit,” he said.