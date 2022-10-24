One Killed in Stabbing Outside Joliet Club

An early Monday morning stabbing in Joliet has left one man dead and one man injured. Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) after receiving an emergency call involving a reported stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located two 40-year-old males on the ground outside of the bar that had suffered stabbing injuries.

It is believed that both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a male suspect inside the bar. The suspect also struck a 50-year-old male in the face before fleeing the area. Both 40-year-old victims were transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department where one of the victims was pronounced deceased while the other victim remains in stable condition. The 50-year-old victim refused medical treatment. Identification of the deceased victim and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify the suspect. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.