One Injured in Joliet Shooting on Miller Ave
The Joliet Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night that left one person injured. It was 8:41pm in the 0 Block of Miller Avenue that officers were called after receiving a report of a female who had been shot in a vehicle. The 20-year-old victim was in the drivers seat waiting to pick up a friend when several subjects approached the car and opened fired. The victim was struck multiple times in the chest, leg, arm and hip. The victim was then transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center where medical personnel stated the injuries were non-life threatening.
If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Investigation Unit. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.