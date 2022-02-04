One Injured After Shooting in Funeral Home Parking Lot

Joliet Police are sharing details after a shooting in a funeral home parking lot on Thursday night. It was at 7:47pm that officers were called to the parking lot of Tezak Funeral Home in after receiving a call about someone in the area hearing gunshots. A short time after arriving police were able to find evidence that a shooting had taken place. They located an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot that had been struck by gunfire. A short time later, officers learned of a 27-year-old in the Amita St. Joseph Medical Center Emergency Room with a gunshot wound. Detectives were able to determine that the victim had been struck by gunfire while in the parking lot of Tezak Funeral home after attending a memorial service. The victims injuries were considered non-life-threatening. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.