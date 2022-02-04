      Breaking News
School Closings

One Injured After Shooting in Funeral Home Parking Lot

Feb 4, 2022 @ 11:55am

Joliet Police are sharing details after a shooting in a funeral home parking lot on Thursday night. It was at 7:47pm that officers were called to the parking lot of Tezak Funeral Home in after receiving a call about someone in the area hearing gunshots. A short time after arriving police were able to find evidence that a shooting had taken place. They located an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot that had been struck by gunfire. A short time later, officers learned of a 27-year-old in the Amita St. Joseph Medical Center Emergency Room with a gunshot wound. Detectives were able to determine that the victim had been struck by gunfire while in the parking lot of Tezak Funeral home after attending a memorial service. The victims injuries were considered non-life-threatening. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
DIERKS BENTLEY OPENS MASK DEBATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA
KANE BROWN SAYS WIFE'S PREGNANCY WAS 'HARDEST THING' TO KEEP SECRET
No Indoor Dining At Joliet’s First Of Its Kind Total Drive-Through Portillo’s
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Trapped in Your Car in a Snowstorm? Do THIS.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On