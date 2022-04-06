One in Four People Think Their Pet Could Be a Social Media Star?

Everyone thinks their own kid is the cutest. So does that also apply to Pets?
A new poll of 2,000 pet owners found one in four think their dog or cat has what it takes to be a star on social media?
Around a third said they’ve already created at least one social media account for a pet. And many of those people said their pet has more followers than they do.
40% said that in general, they prefer posting photos and videos of their pets than pictures of themselves.
Meanwhile, another new poll found the average American now spends $690 a year on their pets. That’s up 50% in the last decade.
Women tend to spend more than men. And the older you are, the more money you’ll drop . . . Baby Boomers average $834 a year compared to $425 for Gen Z.
Based on the number of pet stores per capita, they found Cincinnati is the most pet-obsessed city in America. That’s followed by Bridgeport, Connecticut . . . Buffalo, New York . . . Columbus, Ohio . . . and Seattle, Washington.