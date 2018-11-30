One in Five Families Say They Have at Least One Strange Christmas Tradition

Let’s face it, if you celebrate Christmas most of us will talk about Decorating the Christmas tree . . . decorating the house . . . watching holiday movies . . . playing holiday music . . . and sending out cards. But According to a new survey 1 in 5 families does something “Strange” for Christmas. According to SWS Digital, here are five of the ones they shared . . .

1. Dressing the cat up in a holiday costume.

2. Playing “Mario Kart” on Christmas morning.

3. Giving each other ugly ornaments.

4. Camping in the living room on Christmas Eve.

5. Watching horror movies on Christmas Day.

I wouldn’t call this a tradition but I remember very well in my early 20’s we went to visit my aunt & uncle in Connecticut. My aunt was preparing a very elaborate meal but told us to stay out of the kitchen. She told us to go get a movie from the video store. I took my 80-something year old Grandma with me and she chose of all movies “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”. No sure exactly why, but it was the most bizarre way to spend a Christmas Eve. Do you have any Strange Traditions or Christmas Gathering Memories?