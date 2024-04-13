One in Five Americans Say They Couldn’t Fight a Rat…
April 13, 2024 11:00AM CDT
And there’s more. But, first:
According to a YouGov US survey, almost one in five (just under 20%) of American adults don’t think they could fight a rat – and win.
69% – more than two out of three – think they could take on a house cat.
And 6% believe they could actually fight a grizzly bear.
And this is wild: While over half of respondents were sure they could subdue a rat, house cat, or goose with their bare hands, Americans were less confident regarding their ability to fight a chimp, kangaroo, or elephant.
